Iran Situation: Japan Must Exert Diplomatic Efforts without Merely Standing by

The United States is Japan’s only ally. Nevertheless, it cannot be denied that the recent U.S. attack on Iran may have violated international law.

The difficult position Japan finds itself in is reflected in the Diet responses of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who can neither support nor criticize the United States.

Having said that, for Japan, which relies on the Middle East for most of its energy, stability in the region is critically important.

The government must urge both the United States and Iran to de-escalate the situation. It must exert every diplomatic effort, such as by actively leveraging the United Nations as a platform.

U.S. and Israeli forces continue their attacks on Iran.

U.S. President Donald Trump has confirmed in a speech posted on social media that three U.S. service members had died in connection with a military operation and declared the United States will avenge their deaths against Iran. He also indicated the military operation could take four weeks or less.

In response, Iran has also vowed to continue its retaliation. One can only be concerned about the chain of reprisals.

Regarding the Middle East situation, Takaichi said at a House of Representatives Budget Committee meeting: “Iran’s development of nuclear weapons can never be tolerated. Japan strongly urges a diplomatic solution, also through negotiations.” She avoided commenting on the U.S. military action.

This time, the United States has launched an attack against Iran without a U.N. Security Council resolution. While Trump stressed there were “imminent threats,” many observers believe the basis for his claim is insufficient.

If the use of force is allowed, without following international law, conflicts driven by force could erupt around the world. The risk would also increase that Japan’s territories and territorial waters could be seized by force.

Trump insists that the purpose of the attack is to halt Iran’s nuclear development, yet he turns a blind eye to North Korea’s nuclear development, calling it a “nuclear power” and making remarks that seem to accept the status quo, revealing his glaring double standard.

Takaichi is scheduled to visit the United States this month and hold talks with Trump. She should convey Japan’s concern that U.S. actions undermine the rule of law and destabilize the international community.

Japan has no religious conflicts with Middle Eastern nations. While opposing Iran’s nuclear development, Japan has also built good relations with Iran.

Under former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s administration, the two countries frequently held summit meetings. In 2019, Abe visited Iran and strove to ease regional tensions. The diplomatic skills of the Takaichi administration will be put to the test.

The government is currently calling on Japanese nationals in Iran to leave the country. Should the fighting intensify, including in neighboring countries, the government must not hesitate to dispatch Self-Defense Forces aircraft for their evacuation.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, March 3, 2026)