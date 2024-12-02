Pets and Elderly People: Timing of When It Becomes difficult to Look after Pets Must Be Considered

There must be many people who find that having a pet brings peace to their lives. However, some elderly people struggle to look after their pets due to illness or other factors. It is important to be prepared for such situations.

According to a survey conducted by the Pet Food Association last year, there are 6.8 million pet dogs and 9 million pet cats in Japan, and 10% of households own pets.

When elderly people were asked about the benefits of having a dog or cat, the most common answers were that it “makes life more enjoyable” and “helps me to live a more tranquil life.”

Research also shows that dog owners have a 40% lower risk of developing dementia than people who do not own a dog. Having a dog is believed to help owners get into the habit of exercising by walking their pet, and it is also easy to engage in conversations with other owners when out walking one’s dog.

An increasing number of elderly people live alone. There must be many senior citizens who love their pets as irreplaceable family members.

However, as people age, they often become unable to look after their pets because their physical strength may has declined or they are hospitalized due to illness or injury. So, caution must be taken.

The Law on Welfare and Management of Animals requires owners to appropriately look after their pets until the end of that animal’s lifetime. In addition to looking after their pets’ everyday needs, such as eating and going to the toilet, pet owners also have many other responsibilities, such as taking measures to prevent infectious diseases and sterilizing their pets.

The average healthy life expectancy is 72 years for men and 75 for women. Meanwhile, the average life expectancy for dogs and cats is around 15 years.

It has become common for pets to require nursing care in their later years. Before getting a pet, people should consider their own age and whether they will be able to look after the animal properly.

Having a pet will also require about ¥1.5 million to ¥2.5 million per pet for costs such as food and medical expenses. It is important to think about the financial burden in advance.

The older people get, the more difficult it becomes to start taking care of a puppy or kitten, as they have longer life expectancies. In such cases, such people should consider getting an adult dog or cat.

Pet owners need to be prepared for situations such as their own hospitalization or death. They should decide in advance to whom they will entrust their pets — for example, asking a relative to look after them. Other options may include using a facility that will look after them for a fee or consulting with organizations that will help you find a new owner.

Animal hoarding — when an owner has too many pets to take care of properly — is becoming a problem. In one case, an owner was unable to be contacted and nearly 80 cats and their excrement had been left in the owner’s house.

Local governments should work with nursing care providers who visit the homes of elderly people to try to ascertain what is happening. A consultation system for pet owners is also essential.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Dec. 2, 2024)