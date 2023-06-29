Irresponsible Tour Plan Led to Catastrophe

Technological advances are making it possible for ordinary people to visit the deep seas and space. However, it is important to bear in mind that these special trips can involve dangers due to a lack of safety regulations.

Contact was lost with a submersible that set out to visit the wreckage of the Titanic in the North Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Canada. Scattered debris has since been found on the ocean floor. It is believed that the submersible’s hull imploded due to water pressure all at once.

The U.S. Coast Guard announced that all five people on board were killed. This is a historically rare accident in deep water.

The submersible was owned by U.S.-based OceanGate Expeditions and was piloted by the firm’s male chief executive officer. The other four people included a British businessman and a French marine expert. Each passenger reportedly paid about ¥35 million for the trip.

The reality is that there is a certain level of demand among wealthy and adventurous people to see the Titanic up close, despite taking some risks.

The Titanic lies about 3,800 meters below sea level. Few submersibles are capable of reaching depths of 4,000 meters — where there is strong water pressure — and high-performance is required to reach such locations. It is said to be common for private vessels to secure certification from third-party organizations.

However, the submersible in this case did not obtain such a warranty. Although there were calls from both inside and outside the company for the submersible to undergo strength-testing and gain certification, the CEO reportedly refused to heed the advice based on his personal theory that regulations hinder technological innovation.

It must be said that as the head of the company that carries passengers on tours, his attitude that showed scant regard for human life was irresponsible. In light of such circumstances, it can be said that such an accident was highly likely to occur.

Doubts had been raised about the structure of the submersible’s hull. Experts had long voiced concerns over perceived insufficiencies in the strength of the cylindrical vessel’s uniquely designed body, which comprised a fusion of multiple materials.

It has been reported that the passengers signed a document acknowledging that the vessel was experimental and there was a danger of injury or death. However, the company could be held liable in the future if it is found to have been grossly negligent.

The British businessman aboard the submersible also took part in a short space trip aboard a craft operated by a U.S. space company. Rocket launches are regulated by U.S. authorities, but their regulations are aimed at ensuring safety on the ground — guaranteeing passenger safety is not the primary concern.

If private company-run adventure tours gain more traction, it is possible that fees could fall, opening the door to clients other than the very wealthy. It is vital to discuss tighter regulations for such special tours before this business-realm burgeons.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, June 29, 2023)