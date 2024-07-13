Food Loss and Waste: Accelerate Efforts to Cut Down on Discarded Food

Japan’s large amount of food loss and waste, or food that is still edible but is thrown away, is a major issue for the country, which has a low rate of food self-sufficiency. The economic loss is also significant. Efforts to reduce discarded amounts need to be further accelerated.

In fiscal 2022, food loss and waste in Japan totaled 4.72 million tons, and the government met its goal of halving such amounts from fiscal 2000 figures eight years ahead of schedule. Of the total, 2.36 million tons came from the food manufacturing, food services and other businesses, and the other 2.36 million tons came from leftovers from households and other sources.

In recent years, the food manufacturing industry has expanded efforts to extend the best-by dates of processed foods such as by reviewing manufacturing processes. There has also been a move to change the practice in the food industry that products cannot be delivered to retailers after a third of the period from production to the best-by date passes.

These measures have resulted in a large 57% reduction in business-related food loss and waste.

This may be due in part to supermarkets, convenience stores and other businesses placing food products near their sell-by dates at the front of shelves to encourage consumers to buy them sooner, a spreading practice that has proven effective.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 pandemic has been brought under control, the number of foreign visitors to Japan is recovering rapidly and restaurants and other food establishments are crowded. As a result, there is concern that food waste will increase again. It is hoped that measures will be devised to reduce leftovers, such as by adding dishes with smaller portions to menus.

It is also important to try to discount products at retailers when they are close to their best-by dates, and to make use of nonstandard vegetables and other unsellable food items for school lunches.

The challenge ahead will be how to reduce household-related food waste, which has fallen by only 45%.

It is said that not a few consumers buy too many groceries such as tofu and natto at once, are unable to finish them by their best-by dates and end up throwing them away. There is also a noticeable amount of discarded leftovers from cooking too much food. It is hoped that people will grow more aware of the need not to cook or buy too much food for their daily use.

Although the government’s immediate goal has been achieved, there is still significant food loss and waste being generated. Economic damage totaled ¥4 trillion, or more than ¥32,000 per capita. It is essential for the government to take the lead in seriously tackling this issue.

Food donations by manufacturers and others must also take root. The government has created a forum for discussions among entities such as food businesses and operators of kodomo shokudo cafeterias that support children who cannot afford to eat enough at home.

In 2018, there were about 2,300 kodomo shokudo cafeterias and in 2023 the number had increased to more than 9,000. However, less food is donated than in Western countries.

This is due to strong concerns about liability for any food poisoning that might occur. It is hoped that a system will be created swiftly that allows businesses to donate food without worry.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, July 13, 2024)