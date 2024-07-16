Cyber-attacks: Passive Attitude Cannot Prevent Damage

Cyber-attacks targeting critical infrastructure, such as electric power, telecommunications and port facilities, have been occurring one after another. If these basic industries stop functioning, it will significantly impact the lives of the public.

There is also no end to thefts of money and leaks of personal information.

Strengthening the relevant systems and cultivating professional personnel are important issues for both the public and private sectors. In addition, to prevent the spread of damage, it may be necessary to go beyond conventional defensive measures and take steps to neutralize attacks.

Last month, the Kadokawa Group, a major firm in the publishing industry, suffered a cyber-attack. The company had to respond to the relentless barrage by cutting all its lines of communications. Its many businesses, including book orders and video distribution, are still suspended as a result.

A great deal of customers’ personal information was also stolen and leaked to underground sites and elsewhere.

This happened because the system functions were paralyzed after a cyber-attack using ransomware, a type of malware where ransom is demanded of the victims. Kadokawa said the company received a demand to pay money in exchange for restoring the crippled systems.

A Russian hacker group has claimed responsibility for the crime. The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating this incident as a violation of the Law on Prohibition of Unauthorized Computer Access.

Kadokawa also runs a school corporation that provides educational systems. It is serious that a company involved in education and the press was targeted.

To prevent damage from the cyber-attack from spreading to other companies, Kadokawa needs to disclose the actual circumstances, including the modus operandi and background of the cyber-attack. It is hoped that Kadokawa will fulfill its social responsibility by revealing the details.

Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co. also said that the server of an outsourcing firm was infected with ransomware, and there are concerns that the personal information of policyholders could have been leaked.

It is vital for companies that handle large volumes of personal information to take measures to minimize damage, such as having separate networks for each business partner.

Government agencies are also not as secure as they could be. The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) suffered a cyber-attack that resulted in personal information about its employees being leaked. JAXA said it has not found any leaks of information on artificial satellites or other items at this point, but sensitive information may have been targeted.

To deal with serious cyber-attacks, the government is considering introducing an active cyber defense, in which the government monitors telecommunications to detect signs of cyber-attacks. If the government decides there is a possible threat, it will neutralize the attacks.

It is not possible to protect the safety of the people’s lives if measures are taken only after damage has spread. Specific discussions on what methods are effective in preventing attacks by other parties should be accelerated.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, July 15, 2024)