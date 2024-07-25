Stress on Teachers: Urgent Need to Reduce Excessive Workload

The excessive workload at schools has become a burden on teachers. There is a need to reduce the amount of less important work and make efforts to improve efficiency.

The proportion of staff at public elementary, junior high and high schools who are deemed to be under “high stress” and require face-to-face guidance from a doctor rose to 11.7%, the highest level ever. This was found by a stress check survey conducted last school year by the Japan Mutual Aid Association of Public School Teachers based on the Industrial Safety and Health Law.

The number of teachers who take a leave of absence due to depression or other mental illness has been rising every year. The growing number of school staff under high levels of stress can be regarded as potential leave-takers. This is a serious situation.

The most common factor cited by school staff as a cause of stress was the clerical and administrative workload.

In addition to classes and club activities, teachers have many other tasks, such as preparing for events, collaborating with local communities, holding meetings and preparing burdensome documents. Responding to statistical and other surveys, as required by the central government and boards of education, is also a heavy burden.

These tasks should be streamlined by classifying them according to how necessary and urgent they are and by eliminating or reducing tasks as much as possible. Hopefully boards of education and school principals will exercise leadership and promote drastic reforms.

It would also be good to consider simplifying the detailed reports that must be submitted each time teachers attend training sessions, among other steps.

The Kumamoto prefectural government has now been in charge of collecting and managing school lunch fees, which had been the responsibility of teachers. In Yamanashi Prefecture, the prefectural board of education sorted out the large volume of documents sent to schools and reduced the volume by half. These examples should serve as references for other local governments.

It also cannot be overlooked that an increasing number of school staff cited dealing with parents and guardians as a cause of stress. Some parents and guardians come to school in the evening and rant endlessly about their dissatisfaction with the school, or have teachers come to their home where they verbally abuse them.

It is also necessary for schools to take a firm stand against excessive demands and complaints as an organization.

To deal with parents and guardians, there are growing efforts to designate lawyers who advise schools and former school principals as coordinators to help solve school problems.

A shortage of aspiring teachers has become an issue apparently because students and others shy away from the long working hours. From the perspective of ensuring the quality of teachers, it is essential to review the work styles of teachers and create an environment in which excellent human resources aspire to join the profession.

The primary job of teachers is to watch over and support the sound growth of children physically and mentally. It is necessary to reduce the excessive workload of teachers and ensure that they have sufficient time to spend with children, by asking for help from the private sector and local communities.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, July 25, 2024)