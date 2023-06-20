Efforts Needed to Attract Foreign Human Resources to Japan

Competition to secure human resources is intensifying globally. It is reasonable to aim to increase the number of foreigners who choose to work in Japan.

The government has reviewed the “specified skilled worker” (SSW) residence status system and has decided to expand the range of industries in which foreign nationals with proficient skills can work.

There are two types of SSW residence status: Category I, which offers a maximum period of stay of five years and can be obtained by those with certain skills, and Category II, which offers unlimited renewals but requires proficient skills and includes a difficult examination.

The government revised the industries in which a person can work under Category II status. Previously limited to two sectors — construction, and shipbuilding and ship machinery — nine sectors have been added, including agriculture and food service industries.

The latest development will likely expand significantly the number of workplaces open to foreigners with proficient skills. Foreigners with Category I status who work in the 11 sectors can obtain Category II status and will effectively have no restrictions on their period of stay if they pass the Category II examination, excluding “nursing care,” for which there is a separate status of residence.

This year marks the fifth year since the SSW program was launched in 2019. As of the end of March this year, there were only 11 foreign workers with Category II status, but about 150,000 with Category I status. Under the current system, the first crop of foreigners working under the Category I status will have to return to their home countries from next spring.

Many foreigners with Category I status have mastered Japanese and have adapted well to life and work here. It is understandable that the Category I and Category II statuses have been linked this time.

After acquiring Category II status, foreign workers can invite their spouses and other family members in their home countries to Japan. It is likely that the number of foreigners permanently residing in Japan will increase in the future.

Separate from the review of the SSW program, the government has decided to grant permanent resident status to fourth-generation Japanese descendants from such countries as Brazil and Peru on the condition that they have mastered Japanese, among other things. This policy is also intended to improve the working environment for foreigners.

It is important to increase the number of foreign workers through various measures to maintain the vitality of the economy and society amid the declining birth rate and aging population.

However, some people might be concerned about the risk of public safety worsening and problems increasing. The responsibility of administrative bodies and the companies that accept foreign workers will increase.

In areas where many foreigners live, it is necessary to increase the number of multilingual consultation services. Companies should strengthen such efforts to provide training on Japanese laws and social systems.

In the future, there may be calls for foreign residents to participate in politics in Japan.

However, the Constitution explicitly states that suffrage in Japan is the inalienable right of Japanese citizens. It is not easy to grant this right to foreigners. Careful handling of the issue, including matters regarding local referendums, is essential.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, June 20, 2023)