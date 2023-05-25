Review Actual State of Excessive Workload

School teachers are exhausted from working long hours as a result of the large amount of work they have been tasked with. It is important to identify less necessary tasks and cut down on them drastically.

According to a fact-finding survey of teachers’ working hours by the Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Ministry, 60% of all public elementary school teachers and 70% of all public junior high school teachers worked overtime in excess of the 45-hour monthly limit set by central government guidelines in the 2022 school year.

Nearly 40% of teachers at junior high schools did more than 80 hours of overtime per month, which is considered to be the danger line for death from overwork. Although this figure has improved since the previous survey six years ago, teachers’ long working hours remain a serious problem.

To improve the situation, the first step should be to scrutinize the work that can be done by non-teaching staff and the less important tasks. Wasteful meetings should be abolished, and supervising club activities and administrative work such as printing handouts should be entrusted to local personnel or private support staff.

When taking such measures, the leadership of principals will be crucial. Hopefully, they will work on drastic reforms without being bound by convention. It is advisable for boards of education to collect advanced examples and share them with each school.

It is said that education should be promoted closely by the three elements of school, community and home. In recent years, however, the demands placed on schools have become too great. It is hoped that local communities and parents and guardians will cooperate in reducing the burden on teachers so that they can concentrate on teaching and guiding students.

Long working hours are one of the reasons for a shortage of those who wish to be teachers. The number of applicants for examinations for teacher recruitment has been decreasing year by year, as students and others tend to avoid the heavy workload of teaching.

Partly because elementary school teachers who were hired in great numbers in the 1970s and 1980s have been nearing their retirement age and the number of new hires needed has increased, the ratio of successful examinees to applicants in teacher recruitment tests for elementary school teachers dropped to a record low of 1 in 2.5 in the 2022 school year.

In some areas, the ratio has already fallen below 1 in 2. If this trend continues, it could lead to a decline in the quality of teachers.

It is not uncommon for schools to have vacancies because they cannot secure the necessary number of teachers. In some cases, vice principals and others in managerial posts have been assigned as classroom teachers or classes have been postponed.

Efforts should be made to secure a wide range of human resources through such measures as finding “potential teachers” who hold teaching licenses but are working in other fields. Relaxing the age limit for recruitment examinations for teachers is also worthy of consideration.

Education minister Keiko Nagaoka has asked the ministry’s Central Council for Education to consider measures to curb the long working hours of teachers and increase their salaries, among other steps. The ministry panel intends to discuss these issues over the next year and indicate a direction.

The current situation is distorted in that even though the number of children is decreasing due to a declining birth rate, teachers are too busy and there is a serious shortage of those who want to become teachers. This situation must be changed as soon as possible.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, May 25, 2023)