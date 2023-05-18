Don’t Leave Opaque Business Practices Unchecked

The lack of clarity around liquified petroleum gas, which is used by about 40% of households in Japan, especially in rural areas, has become an issue in terms of rates and business practices. It is hoped that the government will take corrective measures to protect users.

An expert panel of the Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry is considering strengthening regulations on the structure of fees in the LPG industry. It plans to compile a report this summer.

In many cases, as a matter of business practice, gas companies install water heaters, gas stoves and other equipment free of charge in apartments and other rental housing that use LPG, and the costs are added to the gas bills that are collected from the residents. There are few cases in which these companies clearly indicate the portion of installation costs passed on to users.

Residents are not sure if the gas rates they are charged are appropriate. Some have complained that they are being charged unreasonably high rates. It is essential to change this practice and make the fee structure transparent.

LPG is mainly used in areas that are not well served by the city gas supply network. It is often handled by small and tiny businesses.

The practice has been in place for a long time. The owners of rental housing are able to reduce equipment costs, while in return, gas companies get contracts from residents through the mediation of the owners.

According to a survey by the ministry, about 60% of all gas companies installed the equipment free of charge at the request of the owners. In some cases, owners terminated the deal when a company refused their request.

The government has been taking steps to address this issue for some time. In 2017, the ministry established operational guidelines that require the disclosure of equipment costs added to gas rates, among other points. However, as the guidelines have no legally binding power or penalties, they have not been implemented sufficiently.

Legislation should be established that requires the disclosure of the details of equipment costs in gas rates.

Some gas companies are reportedly covering costs not only for gas-related equipment such as water heaters, but also installation costs even for air conditioners, intercom systems and other equipment at rental housing, and passing these costs on in the gas rates. It makes no sense to add the costs of equipment that have nothing to do with gas usage to the prices.

According to the Hokkaido University Co-op, which is investigating this issue, the LPG rates for rental housing for students in the same area varied by more than twice as much. This is believed to be due mainly to the presence or absence of the burden of equipment costs.

Even if residents discover that the gas rates are relatively expensive after moving into rental housing, it is difficult for them to move out again immediately. It is also impossible to switch gas contracts in housing complexes.

The Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry, which has jurisdiction over the real estate industry, also bears a significant responsibility in this regard. Requiring real estate agents to explain the structure and level of LPG rates in advance when they introduce rental properties may be something to consider.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, May 18, 2023)