Prioritize Understanding of Aid Recipient Countries’ Needs

As the international order is threatened by Russia’s aggressive actions, it is important for Japan to make use of the amicable relations with developing countries that have been fostered through its official development assistance (ODA).

The Japanese government has released a draft revision of the Development Cooperation Charter, which sets the guidelines for ODA. The Cabinet plans to approve the draft as early as May after the public comment period. This will be the first revision o the charter in eight years.

The revised draft emphasizes that the purpose of ODA is to “contribute to the formation of a peaceful and stable international society based on the rule of law.”

Japan has long worked to overcome poverty and build and improve social infrastructure in Asia and Africa through its ODA programs. Unlike Western nations, such efforts are linked to close ties with the “Global South,” which refers to developing countries and emerging economies mainly in the southern hemisphere.

Criticism of Russia for its invasion of Ukraine is not necessarily shared among these developing countries. Japan must use the strength of its long-standing assistance to deepen its involvement in developing countries and work to restore international order.

However, the scale of the ODA budget is not encouraging.

Since its peak at ¥1.1687 trillion in fiscal 1997, the ODA budget has been declining, reaching only ¥570.9 billion in fiscal 2023. Although Japan’s budget was the world’s largest in the 1990s, it now ranks third behind the United States and Germany.

Considering the severe fiscal situation, a large increase in the ODA budget is difficult to achieve, but a certain amount of increase is something to consider in conducting strategic diplomacy.

The revised draft also clearly states that as an approach to facilitating ODA programs, Japan will promote “offer-type” cooperation, in which it actively proposes cooperative projects without waiting for recipient countries to make a request. It is believed that Tokyo aims to increase the number of “like-minded countries” by comprehensively providing support for infrastructure development, medical care, education and other areas.

While the intention to build strong relationships with specific countries is understandable, there have been reports of cases in which it is doubtful whether Japan’s ODA was really in line with the needs of aid recipient countries.

For example, a fish market built in the West African country of Mali with a grant of ¥1 billion was not utilized for about 10 years after its completion because the location was not easily accessible. It must be said that prior research was inadequate.

There have also been cases in Asia and Pacific island nations in which water supply and disaster prevention facilities have been left in a state of disrepair.

It is vital to sufficiently understand local needs and take the necessary measures so that local residents can get the benefits of the ODA for a long time. If the Japanese government alone cannot implement the ODA programs, it should cooperate with nonprofit organizations and private companies to establish a system for regular inspections and repairs.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, April 13, 2023)