China, Russia must not be allowed to disrupt international order

The internet is rife with harmful false rumors and slander. In these confusing times, newspapers must fulfill their mission to accurately report facts and provide material for thought.

Newspaper Week began on Saturday.

In the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, fake videos spread of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calling on the people to surrender. Videos were also posted that appeared to be Russian disinformation efforts, purporting for example that residents of pro-Russian areas were being persecuted by Ukraine.

In Japan, fake images of houses flooded in Shizuoka Prefecture by Typhoon No. 15 were created using artificial intelligence and disseminated on social media.

With the progress in technology, anyone can easily send out information. False information has been created in ingenious ways, stirring up anxiety and division in society. Accurate information is essential for people to make rational decisions.

Newspaper companies dispatch reporters to the scene and interview many people involved to confirm the facts. This is because newspaper companies believe it is their mission to record history in detail and convey it to society.

Social issues have become more complex in recent years, and it has become difficult to see the real issues that should be debated.

The fatal shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe brought into focus the connections between politicians and the Families Federation for World Peace and Unification, widely known as the Unification Church, and the question of whether a state funeral should be held for Abe became a subject of debate.

It is important to uncover the actual activities of the Unification Church. However, the most important thing is specific measures to remedy and prevent harm caused by the religious group. Discussion of these issues has undeniably been neglected as a result of the focus on the group’s connections with politicians and whether a state funeral should be held.

Newspapers should clarify where the core of the problem lies and present solutions through commentary based on multifaceted analysis. Newspapers’ role as this kind of organ of opinion is increasingly important.

In a public opinion survey conducted by The Yomiuri Shimbun, 76% of respondents said newspaper reports are “reliable.” The most common expectation was “accurate reporting of information.” The expectations placed on newspapers must be taken seriously and kept in mind.

The Yomiuri Shimbun’s series of scoops about the bribery scandal related to the Tokyo Games won a prize this year from the Japan Newspaper Publishers and Editors Association. The paper was lauded for exposing the dark side of the sports business in connection with the Games last year.

The association has set up a special website to publicize the “power of journalism” and to convey the thoughts of award-winning journalists.

Conducting interviews with a wide range of people involved and delving deeply to uncover issues is what newspapers do. This paper is determined to continue this kind of reporting in the future.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Oct. 15, 2022)