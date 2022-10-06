Party leaders should deepen Diet discussions on mountain of issues

Deliberation time in the Diet must not be devoted solely to the state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the issue of the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, widely known as the Unification Church. The ruling and opposition parties should squarely address domestic and foreign policy issues.

The plenary session of the House of Representatives has started with a question-and-answer session with representatives from both the ruling and opposition parties responding to the recent policy speech by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Kenta Izumi, the leader of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the largest opposition party, criticized the Cabinet’s judgment over holding the state funeral, saying, “The way the Cabinet made the decision was unreasonable.” He also stated that rules for holding state funerals should be set on a bipartisan basis.

The creation of rules for state funerals was also proposed by Yoko Kamikawa, acting secretary general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party. “We will aim to establish certain rules on what procedures should be followed,” Kishida said.

Opposition to the state funeral, which was the first in 55 years, was fueled largely by the fact that there was no Diet debate on the matter for as long as 1½ months after the government decided it at a Cabinet meeting, making the public feel there had been insufficient explanation. It is important for the administration of the time to carefully follow procedures.

Regarding the relationship between the Unification Church and the LDP, Izumi called for the replacement of Daishiro Yamagiwa, minister in charge of economic revitalization, pointing out that Yamagiwa “had kept a tight lid on” the fact that he met the top leader of the Unification Church in 2018.

Kishida said that Yamagiwa “needs to take responsibility and provide a thorough explanation of the issue.” Yamagiwa stated that he “will be careful not to have anything to do with the organization.”

The involvement of lawmakers with the Unification Church has been revealed, with many Diet members from both the ruling and opposition parties attending meetings associated with the Unification Church. It is reasonable for the government and the ruling and opposition parties to cooperate to clarify the actual activities of the organization. If antisocial activities continue, they must make efforts to correct them.

There is a problem if lawmakers focus solely on the government’s mishandling of the state funeral and the pursuit of the issue of the Unification Church in the Diet. It is important to deepen policy debates on a mountain of challenges, such as soaring prices, the coronavirus pandemic and the deteriorating security environment.

Izumi called for the government’s measure on price hikes, which provides ¥50,000 to each household that is not subject to residential tax, to include “working poor” households that do not earn enough even though they work.

With the prices of many foods and other items rising this month, it is essential to support households and small and midsize companies. However, Izumi’s proposal will be unconvincing if it does not include ways to secure financial resources.

Regarding the possession of counterattack capabilities that the government is considering in order to strengthen Japan’s defense power, Izumi said, “We’ll have a realistic discussion in the Diet.”

If he is saying this in public, Izumi should first clarify the entire picture of the CDPJ’s security policy.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Oct. 6, 2022)