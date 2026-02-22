Space One Delays Launch of No. 3 Kairos Rocket; Company to Announce New Launch Date Later

©Space One

An illustration of the Kairos No. 3 rocket

The launch of Space One Co.’s No. 3 Kairos rocket has been postponed, the company announced Sunday.

The launch from Space Port Kii in Kushimoto, Wakayama Prefecture, was originally planned to take place sometime in February, but the Tokyo-based company decided not to go ahead with it due to weather conditions.

It is now set to take place at some point before or on March 25, with the company planning to announce a new date later.

The 18-meter long, three-stage Kairos-type rocket generates thrust by burning solid fuel.

Established in 2018, Space One aims to commercialize space transport services and frequently send small satellites into space. The company’s investors include IHI Aerospace Co. and Canon Electronics Inc.

In 2024, the company carried out two launches, but both failed.

The No. 3 Kairos rocket is supposed to carry five small satellites from the Taiwan Space Agency and other entities.

If successful, the launch will mark the first time for a rocket developed solely by a private company in Japan to place a satellite into orbit.