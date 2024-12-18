Japan’s Space One Kairos Rocket Launch Fails As Private Operator ‘Suspends Flight’ After Liftoff
11:44 JST, December 18, 2024
The No. 2 Kairos rocket, developed by Space One Co., was launched from a launch pad in Kushimoto, Wakayama Prefecture, on Wednesday.
However, after liftoff, the Tokyo-based company announced that it had judged that it would be difficult to continue the flight and had taken “measures to suspend the flight.” The launch was therefore a failure.
The first Kairos had exploded shortly after lifoff in March, so this was the second consecutive failure.
"Science & Nature" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
As Baboons Become Bolder, Cape Town Searches for Solutions
-
Japan N-Waste Body Submits Survey Report to Hokkaido Town
-
Stray Dogs in Giza Become Tourist Draw after ‘Pyramid Puppy’ Sensation
-
Japan Eyes 60％ Cut in Greenhouse Gas Emissions in FY 2035
-
Japan’s Space One Launch of Kairos Rocket Delayed for 2 Days in a Row Due to Strong Winds (UPDATE 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s Factory Activity Extends Declines on Sluggish Demand, PMI Shows
- Japan’s Core Inflation Steady Above BOJ Target, Service Prices Firm
- Mitsuoka Motor Launches Limited Run of M55 Concept Car; 100 Retro Inspired Vehicles to be Sold for ¥8.08 Million Each
- China to Test Mine for Rare Metals Off Japan Island; Japan Lagging in Technologies Needed for Extraction
- Miho Nakayama, Japanese Actress and Singer, Found Dead at Her Tokyo Residence; She was 54 (UPDATE 1)