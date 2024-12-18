Home>Science & Nature>Technology

Japan’s Space One Kairos Rocket Launch Fails As Private Operator ‘Suspends Flight’ After Liftoff

The Yomiuri Shimbun
The No. 2 Kairos rocket is launched in Kushimoto, Wakayama Prefecture, on Wednesday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:44 JST, December 18, 2024

The No. 2 Kairos rocket, developed by Space One Co., was launched from a launch pad in Kushimoto, Wakayama Prefecture, on Wednesday.

However, after liftoff, the Tokyo-based company announced that it had judged that it would be difficult to continue the flight and had taken “measures to suspend the flight.” The launch was therefore a failure.

The first Kairos had exploded shortly after lifoff in March, so this was the second consecutive failure.

