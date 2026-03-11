Japan’s Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Container Ship Anchored in Persian Gulf Found Damaged; No Injuries Reported, Cause Being Investigated
The Yomiuri Shimbun
19:16 JST, March 11, 2026
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. announced Wednesday that one of its container ships anchored in the Persian Gulf was discovered to be damaged. There were no injuries among the crew, and the vessel remains seaworthy. The cause is under investigation.
