Japan’s Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Container Ship Anchored in Persian Gulf Found Damaged; No Injuries Reported, Cause Being Investigated

Reuters
Tankers sit anchored as the traffic is down in the Strait of Hormuz, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Muscat, Tuesday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

19:16 JST, March 11, 2026

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. announced Wednesday that one of its container ships anchored in the Persian Gulf was discovered to be damaged. There were no injuries among the crew, and the vessel remains seaworthy. The cause is under investigation.

