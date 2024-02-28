Tokyo DisneySea’s New ‘Fantasy Springs’ Area Opens in 100 Days; Staff Costumes Unveiled in Ceremony

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A ceremony to commemorate the final 100 days before the opening of the new ‘Fantasy Springs’ area at Tokyo DisneySea in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, was held on Tuesday.

URAYASU, Chiba — Oriental Land Co. held a ceremony to commemorate the final 100 days before the opening of a new area at Tokyo DisneySea in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, on Tuesday. Staff costumes and a miniature model of the park were unveiled to the press during the event.

The new area, “Fantasy Springs,” scheduled to open on June 6, is comprised of a hotel and three distinct sections recreating the worlds of the Disney movies “Frozen,” “Tangled” and “Peter Pan.” One of the attractions, “Anna and Elsa’s Frozen Journey,” offers an immersive experience of the world of the film “Frozen,” where guests ride a boat while listening to a soundtrack from the movies.

The new area under development covers about 140,000 square meters, the largest expansion since the opening of DisneySea, costing about ¥320 billion.

“Construction is progressing smoothly, and a beautiful landscape has emerged. I’m sure it’ll become a one-of-a-kind place that attracts worldwide attention,” Oriental Land Chairperson Yumiko Takano said.