Mobile Suit Gundam in New York; Bandai Promotes Popular Anime Series with 2-Meter-High Statue in 14 U.S. Locations

Yasuhiro Kobayashi / The Yomiuri Shimbun
The Gundam statue is seen in Times Square in New York City on Saturday.

By Yasuhiro Kobayashi / Yomiuri Shimbun Correspondent

13:05 JST, August 27, 2024

NEW YORK — Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. has launched a promotional event for the “Mobile Suit Gundam” anime series, touring 14 locations across the United States between August and October.

On Friday and Saturday, fans flocked to a booth set up in Times Square in New York City. In addition to a 2-meter-high Gundam statue, the booth featured a plastic model workshop and an exhibition of the latest games. There was a store selling limited edition items, attracting more than 50 people to line.

