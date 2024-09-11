Philippines Steps Up Defense of Northernmost Province With Eye on Possible Contingency Involving Taiwan

Shinsuke Yasuda / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Stones pulled up from the sea are paced at Basco Port in the Philippines, where dredging work was conducted under the auspices of the U.S. military in this photo taken on June 27.

BATANES PROVINCE, Northern Philippines — The Philippine military has been recruiting reservists to bolster its defense capabilities in Batanes Province, keeping a close eye on a possible Taiwan contingency.

Residents and administrative officials are increasingly concerned about the growing tension in the region caused by China’s military intimidation.

Getting prepared

Batanes is the northernmost province of the Philippines and overlooks the Bashi Channel leading to Taiwan. Made up of islands, it has a population of about 19,000 people. The distance from the northernmost point to the southern tip of Taiwan is about 140 kilometers.

Batanes is also close to Taiwan in its language and culture, which are considered similar to those of Taiwan’s ethnic minorities. The main industries are agriculture, fishing and tourism.

On the island of Batan, where the state capital Basco is located, palm trees line the streets and flowers decorate the single-story houses.

In February, Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro ordered a military buildup in the seemingly peaceful province, calling the place the “spearhead of the Philippines.”

Since the end of last year, the recruitment of reserves has been stepped up, and several hundred people appear to have been joined, according to local officials.

People between 18 and 65 are eligible, a Marine Corps reserve recruiting official said. Applications were sought through social media and flyers.

Additional recruitment will take place as early as this autumn.

The Philippines’ efforts to build up its defense capabilities stem from the presence of China, which is being increasingly intimidating in waters surrounding Taiwan and in the South China Sea.

The United States, moving to strengthen its deterrence against China, has been increasing the number of bases that can be used, including military bases in the Philippines. Should a Taiwan contingency occur under these circumstances, the repercussions could extend to the Philippines.

A local security expert said the Philippines is placing strategic importance on the province of Batanes and is trying to increase its defense capabilities.

A truck driver speaks about how he applied for military service on June 30.

A 37-year-old truck driver who joined the Marine Corps Reserve in Batan in March applied for the job partly because he had longed to be in the military since he was a child. He learned how to use a rifle and search for enemies over a week of training. His duties include guarding the island and assisting in times of disaster.

The man is not paid for these duties and sometimes has to take time off work, which reduces his income, but he finds it rewarding. He is afraid of the possibility of going to the battlefield in the event of a contingency, but he is willing to risk his life if necessary. At the same time, he is concerned about his wife and 7-year-old son.

Local councilman Franklin Redondo also responded to the call because he wanted to help the community. He said he was ready to fight if necessary, but he did not want a war to break out.

U.S. support for port improvement

The United States also considers the waters surrounding the Batanes Province to be of geopolitical importance, out of concerns over Taiwan contingencies and other issues.

Last November, the Philippines military resumed joint patrols with the U.S. military, which were suspended in 2016. Batanes was also the site of this year’s Balikatan exercise, an annual joint military drill between U.S. and Philippine forces.

Three of the four bases available to the U.S. military in the Philippines — announced last April to bolster deterrence against China — are located in the northern part of the country close to Taiwan.

By upgrading the bases, the U.S. military will be able to store equipment and deploy troops with greater flexibility.

During the two-plus-two foreign affairs and defense ministerial meeting held in Manila in July, it was announced that the United States would provide $500 million in support to upgrade the equipment of the Philippines Armed Forces.

In May and June, debris removal and dredging operations were conducted in the Basco Port with the assistance of the U.S. military. Some reports have indicated that U.S. military vessels may dock at the port and bring in military supplies in the future.

Important fishing grounds

Local residents are divided over the military cooperation with the United States.

Basco Vice Mayor Arlyne Velayo emphasized the importance of cooperation with the United States, saying it is necessary in an emergency. However, former Batanes Province Gov. Telesforo Castillejos is skeptical, saying that he does not believe the United States will fight alongside the Philippines in the event of a contingency.

A 68-year-old fisherman from Batan Island said he has not seen any Chinese vessels in the surrounding waters, but he is aware of the growing tension as the Philippines military patrols the area. When a crisis happens, people on the island are in trouble because they could lose the fishing grounds that provide their livelihood, he said.

A 52-year-old security guard who fishes part-time said Batanes is too close to Taiwan, so the damage would be caused if something were to happen.