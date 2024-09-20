Suzuki Unveiled Electric Motorcycle with Pedals “e-PO”

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Suzuki Motor Corp.’s electric motorcycle with pedals “e-PO” unveiled to the public in Tokyo, on Thursday.

Suzuki Motor Corp. unveiled to the press on Thursday the vehicle for its electric motorcycle with pedals, called as moped in Japan, that is under development.

The vehicle, named “e-PO,” runs on a motor and can be used like an electrically assisted bicycle by pedaling. It has the features of both a bicycle and an electric bike, and is expected to be in demand as an easy means of transportation.

e-PO has a cruising range of approximately 20 kilometers when running on the motor alone, and is intended for short-distance commuting to work or school.

The folding design makes it easy to carry. Release date and price have not yet been determined.

The vehicle is classified as a class 1 moped, rated output of 600 w or less, and will require a license plate and a helmet to ride on public roads.