Sharp Unveils First EV Prototype in Tokyo; Comfortable Living, Working Space with 65-inch Display

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Sharp’s concept model of an electric vehicle, the LDK+. The rear seats can be swiveled around so that passengers can enjoy watching movies.

Sharp Corp. unveiled a prototype of its first company-developed electric vehicle on Tuesday. The minivan, “LDK+” model, has a living room-like interior with a large LCD display, and the company aims to put it into commercial use within a few years.

The Sony Group is also jointly developing an EV with Honda, and competition is likely to intensify.

The LDK+, which is being shown for the first time, was planned and developed by Sharp using a chassis made by its parent company, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. A 65-inch display is installed at the rear of the vehicle, and it is designed to be used as a workplace or a theater room. An AI system learns how the home appliances are used in users’ homes, and automatically adjusts the air conditioning, lighting, etc. to create a comfortable interior space.

The vehicle is on public display until Wednesday at the “Sharp Tech Day” exhibition, which is being held at the Tokyo International Forum in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo.