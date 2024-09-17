Home>Business>Companies

Sharp Unveils First EV Prototype in Tokyo; Comfortable Living, Working Space with 65-inch Display

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Sharp’s concept model of an electric vehicle, the LDK+. The rear seats can be swiveled around so that passengers can enjoy watching movies.

12:41 JST, September 17, 2024

Sharp Corp. unveiled a prototype of its first company-developed electric vehicle on Tuesday. The minivan, “LDK+” model, has a living room-like interior with a large LCD display, and the company aims to put it into commercial use within a few years.

The Sony Group is also jointly developing an EV with Honda, and competition is likely to intensify.

The LDK+, which is being shown for the first time, was planned and developed by Sharp using a chassis made by its parent company, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. A 65-inch display is installed at the rear of the vehicle, and it is designed to be used as a workplace or a theater room. An AI system learns how the home appliances are used in users’ homes, and automatically adjusts the air conditioning, lighting, etc. to create a comfortable interior space.

The vehicle is on public display until Wednesday at the “Sharp Tech Day” exhibition, which is being held at the Tokyo International Forum in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo.

The LDK+ unveiled for the first time in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Tuesday.
