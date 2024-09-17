Sharp Unveils First EV Prototype in Tokyo; Comfortable Living, Working Space with 65-inch Display
12:41 JST, September 17, 2024
Sharp Corp. unveiled a prototype of its first company-developed electric vehicle on Tuesday. The minivan, “LDK+” model, has a living room-like interior with a large LCD display, and the company aims to put it into commercial use within a few years.
The Sony Group is also jointly developing an EV with Honda, and competition is likely to intensify.
The LDK+, which is being shown for the first time, was planned and developed by Sharp using a chassis made by its parent company, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. A 65-inch display is installed at the rear of the vehicle, and it is designed to be used as a workplace or a theater room. An AI system learns how the home appliances are used in users’ homes, and automatically adjusts the air conditioning, lighting, etc. to create a comfortable interior space.
The vehicle is on public display until Wednesday at the “Sharp Tech Day” exhibition, which is being held at the Tokyo International Forum in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo.
