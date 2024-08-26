Japan’s Casio to Launch Durable Clothing Range Inspired by G-Shock Brand; Company to Debut Durable T-Shirt in Late August

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

G-Shock watches are seen in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, in August 2017

Casio Computer Co. will begin selling highly durable clothing products based on concepts established through the development of the company’s flagship G-Shock wristwatch.

Casio plans to debut the product range with a fade-resistant black T-shirt. The company plans to utilize the strength of the G-Shock brand to expand its clothing business.

The T-shirt is made with dyed polyester threads instead of dyeing the fabric to prevent it from losing its color. Durability was also enhanced by using double threads made by intertwining two strands. A special way to stitch the T-shirt has also been devised to reduce wrinkles in the neck and sleeves.

The company said that the T-shirt retained most of its color after being put through light resistance tests that exposed it to the equivalent of 10 years of sunlight. The strength of the clothing was also confirmed through abrasion resistance tests in which the product was repeatedly subject to rubbing by a machine.

Casio has sold T-shirts with illustrations of G-Shock watches and other items, but this is the first time the company has been involved from the development stage. Depending on how well the products sell, the company will consider introducing other products such as pants, bags and hats

G-Shock watches were launched by Casio in 1983 and has shipped more than 150 million to more than 140 countries. The watch became popular thanks to features such as shock resistance against drops and impacts, something that went against the traditional view of watches as items of jewelry.