Sony to Open New Brand Complex Building in Tokyo’s Ginza Next Year; ‘Ginza Sony Park’ to Serve as Brand Hub for Entertainment Businesses
10:36 JST, August 26, 2024
Sony Group Corp. unveiled its new complex building, Ginza Sony Park, to the media on Friday. Located in Tokyo’s Ginza district, the building is scheduled to open January next year, replacing the former Sony Building. In addition to promoting Sony products, the facility aims to serve as a brand hub for its entertainment businesses, including games, movies and music.
The building features a unique design that combines exposed concrete with stainless steel framing on the exterior walls, spanning five floors above ground and four underground. It is also intended to be used for events and retail activities.
The Sony Building opened in 1966 and ceased operations in 2017. After its demolition, the site was temporarily used as a park.
