Shohei Ohtani Becomes 1st 50-50 Major Leaguer; Dodgers Star Achieves Record for Single-Season Home Runs and Stolen Bases

Koki Kataoka / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Shohei Ohtani hits a two-run home run for his 50th of the season in the seventh inning of a game against the Miami Marlins on Thursday.

MIAMI — Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani on Thursday became the first major league player to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in a single season.

Ohtani stole his 50th base in the first inning of a game against the Miami Marlins, then added another in the second inning.

He hit two consecutive two-run homers in the sixth and seventh innings to reach his 49th and then 50th longball, and added his 51st, a three-run blast, in the ninth. This was his first three-homer game.

The 30-year-old Japanese slugger went 6-for-6 with 10 RBIs to help the Dodgers win in a 20-4 rout that clinched a playoff spot. This, Ohtani’s seventh year in the big leagues, will be the first time he has gone to the postseason.

Ohtani on Aug. 23 became the sixth player to enter the 40-40 club, and also the fastest in history to reach that milestone. Before Ohtani, the highest any 40-40 player had reached was 42-42.