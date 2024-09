Typhoon Pulasan to Approach Japan’s Nansei Islands after Wednesday

The Japan News



Typhoon Pulasan, also known as typhoon No. 14, formed on Monday after a tropical depression developed in the Mariana Islands, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. Typhoon Pulasan is moving northwest and is likely to approach Japan’s Nansei Islands from Wednesday to Thursday. This could bring heavy rain to Japan.

As of 9:00 am on Tuesday, Typhoon Pulasan was moving northwest at a speed of 20 kilometers per hour. The central pressure was 996 hectopascals, and the maximum instantaneous wind speed was 30 meters per second.