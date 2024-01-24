First JAL A350-1000 Flies from Haneda Airport; Private Cabins in First and Business Classes

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Japan Airlines employees and others see off the Airbus A350-1000 aircraft at Haneda Airport on Wednesday.

Japan Airlines began flying the Airbus A350-1000 on Wednesday, the first upgrade of JAL’s mainline international aircraft in 20 years.

The inaugural flight, carrying 209 passengers, took off from Haneda Airport, bound for New York, while being seen off by JAL employees and others.

The new aircraft has a total of 239 seats and has an emphasis on comfort, including new private room type cabins in first and business classes. Fuel efficiency has been improved by up to 25% compared to previous models. JAL will deploy 13 A350-1000 aircraft over the next five years, mainly on routes between Haneda Airport and major cities in Europe and the United States.