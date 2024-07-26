‘Long Nose’ Shinkansen Bullet Train Expected to Bow Out in 2027; First Japan Train to Reach Top Speed of 300 Kph
6:01 JST, July 26, 2024
The 500-series Shinkansen, the first Japanese train to reach a maximum speed of 300 kph, will be retired most likely in 2027, West Japan Railway Co. (JR West) said Wednesday.
Nicknamed “Long nose” for its distinctive snout, the popular bullet train with a futuristic appearance debuted in 1997. The series will be retired primarily due to aging.
The 500 series is also the only Shinkansen train developed solely by JR West.
Nine trains from the series, each with 16 cars, were put into operation, running between Tokyo and Hakata stations as Nozomi trains on the Tokaido and Sanyo Shinkansen lines until 2010.
Currently, six 500-series trains, each with eight cars, are operated as Kodama trains on the Sanyo Shinkansen line.
