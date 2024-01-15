- Companies
First and Business Classes of JAL’s New Aircraft are Private Cabins with Doors; Flights Begin on Jan. 24 between Haneda and New York
13:22 JST, January 15, 2024
Japan Airlines Co. unveiled the cabin of its new Airbus A350-1000 to the press at Haneda Airport in Tokyo on Monday, marking the first time in 20 years to be introduced as its mainstay aircraft for international flights. The total of 60 seats in first and business classes are the first on JAL’s fleet featuring private cabins with doors to meet the demand of passengers who want to ensure their privacy.
Of the 239 seats in total, six will be in first class and 54 in business class. For the first time in the world, speakers are built into the headrests of both classes of seats, allowing passengers to enjoy music and other entertainment without the use of headphones.
In addition, the premium economy class, which has 24 seats, has partitions between seats, and the seats also have an electric reclining function. The economy class will have 155 seats.
JAL will begin operating the A350-1000 on the Haneda-New York flight starting on January 24. JAL plans to introduce a total of 13 aircraft of this type over the next five years.
