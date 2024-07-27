Regular-Sized Yoshinoya Gyudon Price to Rise to ¥498; 4th Consecutive Year Hike
10:51 JST, July 27, 2024
Gyudon beef-on-rice restaurant chain Yoshinoya will raise the price of its beef bowls at 2 p.m. Monday, the restaurant operator said.
The price of a regular-sized beef bowl will increase from ¥468 to ¥498, including tax, according to Yoshinoya Co.’s Friday announcement.
This is the fourth consecutive year that the company has raised the price of the dish, with the previous increase being in October last year.
The latest price hike is in response to prolonged rising ingredient and labor costs, the company said.
The price of a small and regular size beef bowl will increase by ¥27, while the large size will jump by ¥37 and a set meal by ¥72.
Sukiya, another beef bowl chain, also raised its prices in April and introduced an additional late-night fee of 7% on orders made after 10 p.m.
