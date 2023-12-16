Japan Airlines Ushers in New Era with Fuel-Efficient Airbus A350-1000

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Airbus A350-1000 is seen at Haneda Airport on Friday.

Japan Airlines Co. has received its new flagship aircraft for international routes — an Airbus A350-1000 — at Haneda Airport on Friday. The aircraft utilizes sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), a next-generation fuel made from waste oil, reducing carbon dioxide emissions. As major airlines face the pressing need to decarbonize, a shift towards more environmentally friendly aircraft seems likely.

This marks the first major overhaul of JAL’s international fleet in 20 years, with the new aircraft scheduled to commence operations on the Haneda-New York route on Jan. 24. Fuel efficiency has improved by up to 25% due to enhanced engine performance. For the first time in JAL’s history, both first class and business class will feature private compartments with doors.

ANA Holdings Inc. has been involved in the development of Boeing’s fuel-efficient medium-sized 787 aircraft and, as of the end of October, owns 80 of these jets. By the end of fiscal 2030, the company aims to have 90% of its jet fleet composed of high environmental performance aircraft, with plans to introduce more than 20 additional aircraft of the same type.