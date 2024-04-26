Home>Society>General News

JR Tokaido Line Suspending Operation Due to Accident; Keihin Tohoku, Saikyo and Shonan Shinjuku Lines Affected

21:49 JST, April 26, 2024

JR Tokaido Line has been suspending operation between Tokyo and Atami Stations due to an accident that occurred at a crossing between the line’s Yokohama and Kawasaki Stations at around 7:40 p.m. on Friday.

Operations of Keihin Tohoku, Shonan Shinjuku and Saikyo Lines have been also affected.

