100-Year-Old Dons Wedding Dress for Fashion Show in Hyogo Prefecture
16:42 JST, May 6, 2024
KOBE — A 100-year-old woman wore a white wedding dress in a fashion show featuring elderly models, including some who are receiving nursing care, in Ashiya, Hyogo Prefecture.
“I’m happy, because I wore a kimono for my wedding,” the woman said. “Having everyone watch me made me feel like I was decades younger. It was great.”
The event was held by Kawaiku Kaigo, an Ashiya-based incorporated body that develops stylish welfare items to encourage the elderly and people with disabilities to enjoy fashion.
Students from schools such as the Department of Human Environmental Sciences at Mukogawa Women’s University created the dresses for the participants, while their makeup was done with the help of a professional makeup artist.
Some of the participants wore dresses adorned with brightly colored flowers and ribbons. As they walked down the runway, spectators applauded and commented about how cute they looked.
