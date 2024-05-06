Fan Event Brings 750 Kawasaki Ninja Motorcycles To Iga, Mie Pref.; City Is Famous As A Hub Of Ninja Culture
16:39 JST, May 6, 2024
IGA, Mie — Fans brought 750 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycles — a record number — to an event for the enthusiasts of the bike on Saturday in Iga, Mie Prefecture, a city known as a hub of traditional ninja culture.
Riders from all over Japan took part in the event and enjoyed the opportunity to mingle with each other at the city’s Aoyama Harmony Forest park.
The event is held each year on May 4, which is celebrated in Japan as Greenery Day, because lime green is the color most strongly associated with Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. The first of these gatherings was in 2018, but this year marked only its fifth occurrence because it was cancelled twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
