Suspicious Backpack at JR Kyoto Station; Temporary Suspension of Train Services During Long Holiday Period
14:34 JST, May 6, 2024
Around 4:20 p.m. on Sunday, a passenger discovered a suspicious backpack on a local train from Omi-Maiko to Kyoto that had just arrived at JR Kyoto Station. The passenger reported the backpack to a train conductor. As a safety precaution, West Japan Railway Co. (JR West) closed off the local line platforms at Kyoto Station for about an hour and a half, suspending train operations. According to the Kyoto prefectural police, the backpack was left behind by a passenger and did not contain any dangerous materials. However, the incident caused unease at the station, which was already crowded due to the long holiday period.
The Kyoto prefectural police reported that the backpack was found on a luggage rack and had writing on it that suggested it might contain chemical substances. The owner was later contacted, and they explained that they had accidentally left the backpack on the train.
As a result of this incident, JR West closed the local line platforms at the station and suspended operations on five lines, including the Nara Line and the Kyoto Line. Train services resumed on all lines at around 6 p.m. A total of 80 trains were canceled, affecting approximately 85,000 people.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Shinkansen Services Suspended After Man ‘Searches for Phone’ on Tracks; Disruption Affects About 14,000 Passengers
-
U.S. 7th Fleet officer Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing Sushi, Sashimi, Chicken at Kanagawa Shopping Mall; Suspect Caught Mid-Meal
-
JAL Airplane Experiences Radio Malfunction During Flight, Lands Safely By Relying on Light Signals
-
Cherry tree falls on man on Sanneizaka steps leading to famous Kiyomizu Temple in Kyoto
-
Earthquake in Western Japan a Reminder to Be Ready for the Big One; 14% of People Have Made No Preparations, Survey Says
JN ACCESS RANKING
- China Mutes Memorialization of Reformer Hu Yaobang; Memories Could Spark Critique of Xi Administration
- Shinkansen Services Suspended After Man ‘Searches for Phone’ on Tracks; Disruption Affects About 14,000 Passengers
- U.S. 7th Fleet officer Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing Sushi, Sashimi, Chicken at Kanagawa Shopping Mall; Suspect Caught Mid-Meal
- UNRWA Director Describes Catastrophic Destruction in Gaza; Says Relief Trucks Robbed, ‘People’s Hearts Destroyed’
- JAL Airplane Experiences Radio Malfunction During Flight, Lands Safely By Relying on Light Signals