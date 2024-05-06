REUTERS/Stringer

A man walks across a zebra crossing outside Tokyo Station

Walking 9,000 steps every day should be the goal for those who would like to extend their “healthy life expectancy,” the time they are fit enough to live independently and without nursing care or other support. This recommendation comes from a recently published study by a research team which includes members from the Kyoto Prefectural University of Medicine, among others.

The study is based on analyses of data from two government surveys conducted in 2019 and has been published in an international medical journal.

The team, led by Masahiro Nishi, the university’s specialist in cardiovascular internal medicine, analyzed data on about 5,000 adults, both men and women. The data was extracted from two surveys: the Comprehensive Survey of Living Conditions and the National Health and Nutrition Survey. The former asked research subjects whether they had illnesses or injuries, including mental problems, back pain and bone fractures, and compiled their effects on the subjects’ lives, while the latter asked them how many steps they walked every day.

The team examined the relationship between healthy life expectancy and the daily number of steps.

As a result, the team found that the more steps one walks per day, the better effect it has no one’s life. The effect was more or less the same once the daily number of steps exceeded 9,000. There is no difference in the results between different age groups or between men and women, according to the team.

The guidelines published by the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry in January recommended that adults walk at least 8,000 steps per day based on the results of a survey on the relationship between the daily number of steps and various health factors, including the risk of death.

The research team for the recent study proposed that its results be the new target number.

“If you manage to walk 9,000 steps, you can use the rest of your time in the day to do other things and can more efficiently lead a healthy life,” Nishi said.

“It is a meaningful study,” said Rei Ono, the head of the department of physical activity research at the National Institutes of Biomedical Innovation, Health and Nutrition. “I hope people will use this target number as a guide when they work out.”