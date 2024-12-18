Iranian Human Rights Activist Narges Mohammadi’s Message Heard in Exclusive Video Interview

TEHRAN — Last year’s Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi vowed to continue fighting for women’s rights during an exclusive interview with The Yomiuri Shimbun. The interview was conducted at her home in the Iranian capital on Dec. 5. In this video, Mohammadi calls for solidarity from women in Japan. The Iranian human rights activist and journalist was temporarily released from a Tehran prison on medical grounds in early December. This video was taken by Yomiuri Shimbun Correspondent Yuji Yoshikata.

