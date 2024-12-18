Iranian Human Rights Activist Narges Mohammadi’s Message Heard in Exclusive Video Interview
12:30 JST, December 18, 2024
TEHRAN — Last year’s Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi vowed to continue fighting for women’s rights during an exclusive interview with The Yomiuri Shimbun. The interview was conducted at her home in the Iranian capital on Dec. 5. In this video, Mohammadi calls for solidarity from women in Japan. The Iranian human rights activist and journalist was temporarily released from a Tehran prison on medical grounds in early December. This video was taken by Yomiuri Shimbun Correspondent Yuji Yoshikata.
Narges Mohammadi, Nobel Laureate Out from Tehran Prison for Treatment, Vows to Fight on for Women’s Rights
