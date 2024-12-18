Home>World>Wider World

Iranian Human Rights Activist Narges Mohammadi’s Message Heard in Exclusive Video Interview

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:30 JST, December 18, 2024

TEHRAN — Last year’s Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi vowed to continue fighting for women’s rights during an exclusive interview with The Yomiuri Shimbun. The interview was conducted at her home in the Iranian capital on Dec. 5. In this video, Mohammadi calls for solidarity from women in Japan. The Iranian human rights activist and journalist was temporarily released from a Tehran prison on medical grounds in early December. This video was taken by Yomiuri Shimbun Correspondent Yuji Yoshikata.


Related Article

Narges Mohammadi, Nobel Laureate Out from Tehran Prison for Treatment, Vows to Fight on for Women’s Rights

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Wider World Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"World" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING