North Korea Warns Japan Against Deploying Long-range Missiles in Kyushu, KCNA Says
15:45 JST, March 20, 2025
SEOUL, March 20 (Reuters) – North Korea warned Japan against deploying long-range missiles in the Kyushu region in March 2026, saying such attack capability will “bring about constant escalation of tension” in Northeast Asia, state media KCNA said on Thursday.
Tokyo was considering deploying long-range missiles on Kyushu as part of attempts to acquire “counterstrike capabilities” to hit enemy targets in the event of an emergency, Japan’s Kyodo News reported this month, citing government sources.
Pyongyang accused Japan of continuing a past history of aggression through moves such as a constant strengthening of the Japan-U.S. military alliance and collusion with NATO forces, KCNA said, citing the policy section chief of the Institute for Japan Studies under North Korea’s Foreign Ministry.
“All military means and various forms of movement directly targeting the DPRK… are an object to be wiped out,” the KCNA report said, using the abbreviation of North Korea’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK).
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said last month that trilateral military cooperation among the United States, Japan and South Korea was raising tensions in the region and vowed countermeasures, including the further development of nuclear forces.
"World" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Competition for ‘Non-Terrestrial’ Network Systems Intensifying in Japan; Docomo Aims to Commercialize High-Altitude Platform Systems by 2026
-
3 Years Of Aggression Against Ukraine: Ukraine’s ‘White Angels’ Push to Evacuate Residents from War’s Shifting Front Lines
-
North Korean Soldiers Struggle to Fight Drones, Says Ukrainian Military Commander in Interview with The Yomiuri Shimbun
-
Egyptian Tourism Minister Hopes to Attract 30 Mil. Tourists Annually by 2031; Egypt Trying to Organize ‘Temporary or Mobile’ Museums
-
Conflict with Russia Deeply Impacting Education in Ukraine; ‘Patriotic Education’ Aims to Boost Defense
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Vegetable Prices Continue Surging in Japan
- Snow Falls in Tokyo; Temperature in Tokyo Turns from Spring to Winter in 1 Day (UPDATE 1)
- Japan’s Trade with Russia Continues to Decline Amid Sanctions; U.S.-produced LNG Expected to Reduce Reliance
- Woman in 20s Believed Live-streaming on Tokyo Street Stabbed to Death; Man at Scene Arrested (UPDATE 1)
- Competition for ‘Non-Terrestrial’ Network Systems Intensifying in Japan; Docomo Aims to Commercialize High-Altitude Platform Systems by 2026