Palestinian Envoy to Japan Seeks More Gaza Progress

Waleed Siam, Palestinian Ambassador to Japan speaks during the interview with The Japan News on Thursday in Tokyo.

Just after the start of a six-week ceasefire in Gaza, Palestinian Ambassador to Japan Waleed Siam sat for an interview with The Japan News on Thursday to share his views on the situation.

While acknowledging that the ceasefire “gives a sense of relief,” he said that in order for an agreement to proceed beyond a ceasefire, it is necessary to ensure the “end of the Israeli military occupation” of Palestinian territories. He also called for the international community to ensure avoiding repetition of the cycles of conflict after reconstruction.

The Gaza deal between Israel and Hamas took effect on Sunday. It comprises a six-week initial ceasefire, withdrawal of Israeli forces, and release of hostages held by Hamas.

Looking further ahead, Siam called for bringing “forces to implement the peace” into Gaza on a temporary basis, from various countries such as Egypt, or the United Nations or European nations.

As for the peace process with Israel, although Siam said he believes it is still possible, he called for a new framework. “We have called many times to have an international conference … of all countries” to decide the solution. “Let’s finalize a comprehensive peace for once and for all, a two-state solution, a Palestinian state,” he said.

Asked if he was optimistic about the newly inaugurated second administration of U.S. President Donald Trump and his policy on Israel-Palestinian issues, Siam replied that “as a Palestinian … I am always optimistic,” but he also said that “we have to wait and see.”

With regard to Hamas, which has controlled Gaza, Siam speculated, “I don’t think people in Gaza will continue on supporting devastation … and will not allow Hamas to continue on making decisions,” adding that the group should give up its weapons and become “a political party.”

“Hamas should not be responsible for the policing on a daily basis anymore in Gaza,” he said. “It has to be all one entity — Gaza, West Bank and East Jerusalem,” he added.

Siam said he hopes that “Gaza becomes a futuristic city” after reconstruction.”

“I am optimistic this time, the U.S. administration will not give Israel … the same thing that [the administration of former U.S. President Joe] Biden did,” he said, implying military aid. Citing Trump’s “America First” policy, Siam expects that the United States under Trump’s leadership will use its resources for its own needs first. During his 2017-21 first term, Trump recognized Jerusalem as the “capital” of Israel and moved the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem.

Siam expressed gratitude for Japan’s support for Palestinians, both economically and politically, while not asking Palestinians “to compromise politically.” He called for Japan to be politically “more aggressive” in this regard, including imposing sanctions on parties that violate the rule of law.