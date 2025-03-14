Egyptian Tourism Minister Hopes to Attract 30 Mil. Tourists Annually by 2031; Egypt Trying to Organize ‘Temporary or Mobile’ Museums

The Japan News

Sherif Fathy speaks during an interview in Tokyo on Friday.

Sherif Fathy, Egyptian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, who visited Japan for the exhibition “Ramses the Great and the Gold of the Pharaohs,” expressed his hope that people in Japan have the chance to see a “great reminder of what Egypt has in potential,” while also expressing confidence that Egypt would achieve its goal of receiving 30 million tourists a year by 2031.

Regarding the exhibition, Fathy mentioned the VR experience program that accompanies it, saying he would like visitors to enjoy the “stories they are trying to tell by spreading these antiquities.”

With its abundant antiquities, Egypt is trying to “organize temporary or mobile kinds of museums,” Fathy said. By showcasing a “sample” of what Egypt has to offer, Fathy hopes tourists from around the world will visit the country.

Egypt also aims to fund restoration work at the archaeological sites spread across the country using the revenue generated through these events, he said. “We have too many archaeological sites … and need millions and even more dollars in order to keep [them] intact and also keep investing in restoration and maintenance.”

30 million tourists in 2031

After experiencing a slump in the number of tourists during the COVID-19 pandemic, Egypt has seen a rapid recovery in the tourism industry. The number of tourists reached a record 15.8 million in 2024, an increase from the previous year’s figure of 14.9 million. While projecting 7% growth for next year, Fathy said, “We want to reach 30 million tourists by 2031.”

Fathy is confident that the goal can be reached by expanding tourism infrastructure, such as building more hotels, and by diversifying its offerings to tourists to also include such things as adventure and ecotourism.

Asked about the possible impact of the conflicts in the region on the tourism industry, Fathy believes they do not have a negative effect, since the number of tourists to Egypt has grown recently. “People around the world are starting to understand that the Middle East is not one country … There might be conflict in one place … but that doesn’t mean that the rest of the Middle East is unsafe.”

As for Japan, Fathy expressed his hope to double the number of Japanese tourists.

While showing his intention to further strengthen cooperation in the excavation and restoration of archaeological sites, he said Egypt is working to increase the frequency of flights connecting Tokyo and Cairo to three times a week, hopefully by the end of this year.

Treasures of greatest king Ramses II of ancient Egypt displayed at Tokyo exhibition

Upper part of colossus of Ramses II, Nineteenth Dynasty, New Kingdom

The Mirror of Sithathoriunet, Twelfth Dynasty, Middle Kingdom

“Ramses the Great and the Gold of the Pharaohs,” featuring Ramses II, one of the greatest kings in ancient Egyptian history, is one of the largest exhibitions that the Egyptian government endorses, according to the organizer.

Ramses II, also known as Ramses the Great, was king during the New Kingdom era (1550-1069 BC). He ruled the kingdom for 67 years and lived through 92. During his reign, the kingdom enjoyed enormous prosperity.

The 180 artifacts on display feature treasures related to Ramses II, his relatives and other kings, such as statues, coffins, jewelry and a mirror belonging to a princess. They also include items that are in Japan for the first time. Visitors can also enjoy an immersive VR experience highlighting the temples of Abu Simbel.

The exhibition travels to cities around the world, with Tokyo being the first in Asia. Previous exhibitions have been held in five cities, including San Francisco, Paris and Sydney.

The exhibition is held at Crevia Base Tokyo in Koto Ward and will run through Sept. 7.