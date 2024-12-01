Next-gen Fighter Being Developed by Japan, U.K., Italy Could See Saudis Sign On as ‘Partner’

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

A model of a next-generation fighter to be developed by Japan, Britain and Italy is shown at an exhibit in Koto Ward, Tokyo, on Oct. 16.

Japan, the United Kingdom and Italy are considering allowing Saudi Arabia to join in the joint development of a next-generation fighter plane, or the Global Combat Air Program (GCAP).

The three countries plan to reach an agreement on adding Saudi Arabia by the end of this year. With Saudi Arabia wealthy from its exports of crude oil, it seems the three expect the Saudis could provide significant funding.

Japan, Britain and Italy aim to deploy the next-generation fighters from 2035, and they have signed a treaty to establish the GCAP International Government Organization (GIGO), which will oversee the program.

The three are considering making Saudi Arabia a partner outside the framework of the treaty, according to a Japanese government source.

After Japan, Britain and Italy held a trilateral summit in Brazil on Nov. 19, the U.K. government said the leaders discussed expanding the development program so that a wider range of international partners would take part.