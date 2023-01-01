Japanese journalist injured in missile attack on Kyiv

0

Tokyo, Dec. 31 (Jiji Press)—A Japanese journalist is among people injured in a missile attack on Kyiv apparently by Russia on Saturday, according to Vitali Klischko, mayor of the Ukrainian capital.

Klischko disclosed the information on messaging app Telegram. The local newspaper Ukrainska Pravda said that the attack killed at least one person and injured eight.

A photograph posted on Telegram shows an injured man purported to be the Japanese journalist being carried by two Ukrainian military people.

The man, believed to be injured in the leg, does not seem to be in a life-threatening condition.