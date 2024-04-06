Search Continues for Missing People After 72-Hour Window Ends in Quake-Hit Taiwan; Weather Complicating Rescue Efforts
16:46 JST, April 6, 2024
HUALIEN, Taiwan — Seventy-two hours, the point at which the survival rate of disaster victims is said to drop sharply, passed Saturday morning after a powerful earthquake occurred off Hualien, eastern Taiwan.
According to Taiwan authorities, 12 people, including foreign nationals, remain unaccounted for, and search and rescue efforts are continuing amid light rain.
The earthquake has left 10 people dead and 1,135 others injured.
At hotels and elementary schools along the Taroko Gorge, 637 people remain stranded. Rescue workers planned to rescue them by helicopter. However, low clouds reduced visibility over a steep mountainous area, making it unclear whether the rescue operations could be conducted smoothly.
The Japanese government has expressed its support and sympathy for Taiwan. In response, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen posted a message in Japanese on X, formerly Twitter, on Friday: “We are partners who have worked hand in hand many times and overcome many difficulties … On behalf of the government and people of Taiwan, I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Japanese people.”
"World" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Prime Minister Seeks Cooperation Against Disinformation During Online Meeting of International Summit for Democracy
-
Marshall Islands President Calls for Enhanced Global Dialogue; Hopes for Japan’s Mediating Role
-
Chief Cabinet Secretary: Japan Does Not Recognize Russian Presidential Election in Annexed Ukrainian Territories
-
Summer Sonic Music Festival to Be Held Also in Thailand
-
Estonian Foreign Minister Urges Use of Russia’s Frozen Assets for Ukraine; Democracy ‘Not Granted’ in Today’s World
JN ACCESS RANKING
- BOJ Chief Denies Possible Surge in Deposit, Lending Rates
- BOJ to Discuss Ending Negative Rate Policy
- Japan’s Oct.-Dec. Revised GDP Up 0.4％ at Annual Rate
- Bank of Japan Considering Major Changes to Monetary Policy; May Lift Negative Interest Rate Policy
- Major Wage Gains Set Stage for BOJ to End Negative Interest Rate; Bank Likely to Debate Change Next Week