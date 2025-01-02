Rahm Emanuel, U.S. Ambassador to Japan, Hails Japan-U.S. Alliance; Countries Better Prepared Compared to 3 Years Ago, Ambassador Says

The Yomiuri Shimbun

U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel speaks during an interview with The Yomiuri Shimbun at his official residence in Tokyo.

U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel hailed the Japan-U.S. alliance and said their deterrence capabilities have become stronger over the past three years while he has been ambassador, in an interview with The Yomiuri Shimbun.

“I think our deterrence, and the credibility of our deterrence … is better prepared and stronger than it was three years ago,” Emanuel said on Dec. 27 at his official residence in Tokyo before he leaves the post this month duw to a change of government in his country.

Emanuel described the deepening alliance as “an unending marathon,” as the two countries have to be committed to constantly moving forward, considering the security environment surrounding them has been deteriorating.

The ambassador also pointed out that the credibility of the countries’ deterrence is important.

Emanuel said the credibility of the Japan-U.S. alliance has been key to forming separate trilateral ties with both the Philippines and South Korea during the administration on U.S. President Joe Biden.

Regarding Beijing, the ambassador said, “The odd man out is China, in their own backyard, because their wolf warrior strategy … has backfired on them.”

“We are in transition,” Emanuel said, with an eye on U.S. President-elect Donald Trump preparing to take office on Jan. 20.

Trump is said to not be interested in promoting multilateral cooperation.

However, the ambassador said Japan and the United States will continue to work together to promote trilateral security cooperation with South Korea, as well as with the Philippines, through such means as conducting joint drills and sharing information.

Emanuel hailed Japan for having support from countries in the Indo-Pacific and said: “One of the things I think the United States could appreciate is how much political, diplomatic support Japan has in the region, and how that can benefit the alliance. I don’t think we fully appreciate that.”