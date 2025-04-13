New U.S. Ambassador to Japan George Glass Expresses Optimism on Tariff Talks between Tokyo, Washington; Glass to Arrive in Mid-April
14:27 JST, April 13, 2025
WASHINGTON — George Glass, the new United States ambassador to Japan, will arrive in Japan soon and expressed optimism about bilateral talks on U.S. tariffs during a gathering in Washington.
“We have a lot to talk about in the next few weeks, and we’re well prepared and I’m very optimistic about that,” Glass said in a speech at the Japanese ambassador’s official residence on Friday.
The U.S. envoy also stated his eagerness to strengthen the Japan-U.S. relationship. Calling the bilateral ties “so close,” Glass said one of the most important things for him is “how to grow on the relationship we already have.”
Japanese Ambassador to the United States Shigeo Yamada said Glass is scheduled to arrive in Japan in the middle of this month.
"World" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan’s Disaster Relief Team Arrives in Myanmar, Playing Catchup with Chinese, Russian Aid after Earthquake
-
China, South Korea Agree to Improve Relations, Pull Closer Economically
-
Myanmar’s Earthquake Death Toll Jumps to More Than 1,000 as More Bodies Recovered From the Rubble (UPDATE 2)
-
EU Foreign Policy Chief Kallas Warns Trade War Could Benefit China; Post-Ceasefire Ukraine Envisioned
-
Brazil’s Lula Has High Hopes for Japan’s Technology to Help Fight Against Global Warming; Speaks Ahead of Upcoming Visit
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Bank of Japan Gov. Ueda Says ‘Uncertainty Is Quite Large’
- Mixed Feelings as Stockpiled Rice Arrives at Stores; In Spite of Expected Short-Term Price Relief, Worries Arise about Persistent Market Problems
- Federal Reserve Sees Tariffs Raising Inflation This Year, Keeps Key Rate unchanged
- Bank of Japan to Keep Eagle Eye on Impact of U.S. Tariffs; Analysts Try to Predict Timing of Next Rate Hike
- Clean Hydrogen Business Facing Growing Headwinds; Supply Costs, Trump’s Focus on LNG Dent Confidence