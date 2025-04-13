New U.S. Ambassador to Japan George Glass Expresses Optimism on Tariff Talks between Tokyo, Washington; Glass to Arrive in Mid-April

Shinji Abe / The Yomiuri Shimbun

George Glass speaks during a gathering at the Japanese ambassador’s official residence in Washington on Friday.

WASHINGTON — George Glass, the new United States ambassador to Japan, will arrive in Japan soon and expressed optimism about bilateral talks on U.S. tariffs during a gathering in Washington.

“We have a lot to talk about in the next few weeks, and we’re well prepared and I’m very optimistic about that,” Glass said in a speech at the Japanese ambassador’s official residence on Friday.

The U.S. envoy also stated his eagerness to strengthen the Japan-U.S. relationship. Calling the bilateral ties “so close,” Glass said one of the most important things for him is “how to grow on the relationship we already have.”

Japanese Ambassador to the United States Shigeo Yamada said Glass is scheduled to arrive in Japan in the middle of this month.