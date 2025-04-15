Home>World>US & Canada

Ex-U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Armitage Dies at 79

The Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Richard Armitage

12:11 JST, April 15, 2025

WASHINGTON (Jiji Press) — Former U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Richard Armitage, a prominent Japan expert, died on Sunday at the age of 79, his consulting firm said Monday.

According to Armitage International, established by Armitage, he died from pulmonary embolism.

He proposed the modernization of the Japan-U.S. alliance. Reports compiled together with other members of a bipartisan expert group, including former Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs Joseph Nye, greatly influenced Japan’s foreign policy.

