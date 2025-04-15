Ex-U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Armitage Dies at 79
12:11 JST, April 15, 2025
WASHINGTON (Jiji Press) — Former U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Richard Armitage, a prominent Japan expert, died on Sunday at the age of 79, his consulting firm said Monday.
According to Armitage International, established by Armitage, he died from pulmonary embolism.
He proposed the modernization of the Japan-U.S. alliance. Reports compiled together with other members of a bipartisan expert group, including former Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs Joseph Nye, greatly influenced Japan’s foreign policy.
