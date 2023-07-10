Home>SPORTS>SUMO
Sumo: Kirishima Pulls Out of 1st Tourney as Ozeki

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Ozeki Kirishima

The Yomiuri Shimbun

17:21 JST, July 10, 2023

NAGOYA — Newly promoted ozeki Kirishima never even made it into the ring for his debut.

The 27-year-old Kirishima pulled out of the Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament on Sunday prior to the first day of action due to a right rib-cage injury that will take three weeks to recover.

It marks the first time since the Showa era (1926-1989) and beyond that a newly promoted ozeki lost by default on the first day of a tournament.

And with fellow ozeki Takakeisho already sitting out the tournament, it is the first time that all ozeki on the rankings list are missing from the first day.

