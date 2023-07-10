- SUMO
Sumo: Kirishima Pulls Out of 1st Tourney as Ozeki
17:21 JST, July 10, 2023
NAGOYA — Newly promoted ozeki Kirishima never even made it into the ring for his debut.
The 27-year-old Kirishima pulled out of the Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament on Sunday prior to the first day of action due to a right rib-cage injury that will take three weeks to recover.
It marks the first time since the Showa era (1926-1989) and beyond that a newly promoted ozeki lost by default on the first day of a tournament.
And with fellow ozeki Takakeisho already sitting out the tournament, it is the first time that all ozeki on the rankings list are missing from the first day.
"SPORTS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Sumo Yokozuna Terunofuji Holds Wedding Reception in Tokyo 2 Years After Ceremony
-
Giants’ Adam Walker Finds Success in Japan After Hitting Career Crossroads
-
Statue of Former Head Coach of Japanese National Soccer Team Ivica Osim Unveiled in Chiba City
-
Ohtani Gets the Win, Ties for the MLB HR Lead as the Angels Beat the Rangers 5-3
-
Para-athletes Hone Skills in Mixed-ability Competitions Following Tokyo Games
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Group Releases Images of ‘Likely UFOs’
- Chinese N-plants Releasing Water Containing Tritium at Levels 6.5 Times Higher than Planned Fukushima Discharge
- China Quietly Shutting Out Foreign Makers of IT Equipment
- COVID-19 Infections Spreading Fast in Japan’s Okinawa Pref.
- British-born Herbalist Venetia Stanley-Smith Dies at 72