Rugby: Japan Hooker Shota Horie to Retire at End of Season
15:36 JST, December 6, 2023
Japan hooker Shota Horie said on Wednesday he will retire from the sport at the end of the local domestic season, bringing an end to a career that has spanned four World Cups.
Horie, who has 76 caps, played at the 2011, 2015, 2019 and 2023 World Cups and last appeared for Japan in a Pool D loss to Argentina at this year’s tournament in France.
The 37-year-old was part of the Brave Blossoms team that beat South Africa 34-32 at the 2015 World Cup in a match dubbed the ‘Brighton Miracle’, while he also played a part in their run to the quarter-finals at the 2019 tournament.
“I had a good rugby career. I realise that I have come this far thanks to the support of many people,” Horie told a press conference.
“About a year and a half ago, I thought I would retire after this season, regardless of whether the result of the World Cup (this autumn) was good or bad.”
