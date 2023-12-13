- RUGBY
Eddie Jones, Who Led Japan Rugby Team to Victory over South Africa, to Coach Blossoms Again
21:04 JST, December 13, 2023
Former head coach of the Australian national rugby team Eddie Jones will again be coaching the Japanese national team, the Japan Rugby Union announced Wednesday.
Jones, 63, was appointed head coach of the Japan team in 2012 and scored three victories, including one against South Africa, in the 2015 World Cup.
In the same year, he began heading the England team, which was a runner-up in the 2019 World Cup in Japan.
In January this year, he became head coach for the Australian team, which made the quarter finals in the 2023 World Cup in France. He has since resigned.
"SPORTS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japanese Skater Yuzuru Hanyu Announces Divorce
-
Sumo in Crisis as Dwindling Number of Wrestlers Forces Body to Knock Over Tradition
-
Shohei Ohtani, Baseball’s 2-Way Star, Becomes First 2-Time Unanimous MVP (UPDATE 1)
-
The Sumo Scene / Top-ranked Referee Shikimori Inosuke Also Earns Elite Status in Name
-
Kirishima Captures 2nd Title with Victory at Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Govt Lowers Basic Economic View for 1st Time in 10 Months
- Haneda Airport to Showcase Japan’s Master Craftsmanship to World with Luxury Store
- Sardines and Mackerels Blanket Beach in Hokkaido; Local Fishermen ‘Never Seen This Many’
- Japan Firms Both Interested, Wary about Investing in China
- Tsunami observed in Japanese coast after the earthquake near Philippines (UPDATE2)