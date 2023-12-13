Eddie Jones, Who Led Japan Rugby Team to Victory over South Africa, to Coach Blossoms Again

AP file photo

Australia’s head coach Eddie Jones waits for the start of the Rugby World Cup Pool C match between Australia and Fiji at the Stade Geoffroy Guichard in Saint-Etienne, France, on Sept. 17, 2023.

Former head coach of the Australian national rugby team Eddie Jones will again be coaching the Japanese national team, the Japan Rugby Union announced Wednesday.

Jones, 63, was appointed head coach of the Japan team in 2012 and scored three victories, including one against South Africa, in the 2015 World Cup.

In the same year, he began heading the England team, which was a runner-up in the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

In January this year, he became head coach for the Australian team, which made the quarter finals in the 2023 World Cup in France. He has since resigned.