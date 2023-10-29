- RUGBY
S. Africa Repeats as Rugby World Champion
13:23 JST, October 29, 2023
South Africa successfully defended its Rugby World Cup title and won a record fourth championship overall by holding on for a 12-11 victory over New Zealand in a thrilling final on Saturday in Saint-Denis on the outskirts of Paris.
Handre Pollard accounted for all of South Africa’s points at the Stade de France by kicking four penalties — all in the first half — as the Springboks posted their third one-point victory of the knockout stage.
After losing to then No. 1-ranked Ireland and finishing second in the pool stage, South Africa advanced to the final by beating host France 29-28 in the quarterfinals and England 16-15 in the semifinals.
