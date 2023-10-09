- RUGBY
Japan’s Rugby World Cup Ends with Loss to Argentina
12:52 JST, October 9, 2023
NANTES, France — Japan was eliminated from the Rugby World Cup after losing 39-27 to Argentina in a do-or-die final Pool D match on Sunday in Nantes, France.
The Brave Blossoms gave up an early try to Argentina, then fiercely played catch-up the rest of the match as the two teams traded scores, but the South American squad always managed to hold onto the lead before pulling away at the end.
A late try in the first half by Naoto Saito cut Argentina’s lead to 15-14 at halftime, but that was as close as Japan would get.
Argentina struck first in the second half with a try and Japan kept the pressure on. A try and conversion midway through the half pulled Japan to within 29-27, but Argentina quickly struck back to secure the win.
The loss kept Japan, which finished 2-2 in the group, from advancing to the quarterfinals for the second consecutive tournament.
The top two teams from each qualifying pool advanced to the knockout stage. England topped Pool D with a 4-0 record, while Argentina placed second at 3-1.
