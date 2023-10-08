Japan Falls to Argentina in Do-Or-Die Match for Quarterfinal Place at Rugby World Cup

AP

Japan’s Kazuki Himeno reacts at the end of the Rugby World Cup Pool D match between Japan and Argentina , at the Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes, France, on Sunday.

Japan was eliminated from the Rugby World Cup after losing to Argentina 27-39 in a do-or-die final Pool D match on Sunday in Nantes, France.

The loss left the Brave Blossoms in third place in the group, keeping them from advancing to the knockout stage for the second consecutive tournament.