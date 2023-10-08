- RUGBY
Japan Falls to Argentina in Do-Or-Die Match for Quarterfinal Place at Rugby World Cup
21:48 JST, October 8, 2023
Japan was eliminated from the Rugby World Cup after losing to Argentina 27-39 in a do-or-die final Pool D match on Sunday in Nantes, France.
The loss left the Brave Blossoms in third place in the group, keeping them from advancing to the knockout stage for the second consecutive tournament.
"SPORTS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Asian Games Official Suffers Leg Fracture after Being Hit by Hammer
-
Hanshin Tigers Win Central League Championship for First Time in 18 Years
-
North Korean Soccer Players Clash with Referee After Losing to Japan
-
Takakeisho Captures 4th Emperor’s Cup at Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament (Update 1)
-
Japan’s Hanshin Tigers Fans Savor Long-Desired ‘You Know What’ After 18 Years of Waiting
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Land Prices Rising in Areas near Planned Semiconductor Plant Sites
- China’s BYD Sets Dolphin EV Price in Japan at 3.63 Million Yen -Website
- Japan’s Average Land Price Marks Second Year of Growth, Lifted by Post-Pandemic Recovery
- Japan’s Core Machinery Orders Fall 1.1％ in July
- Japan Corporate Mood Sours on Fears of China-led Global Downtown