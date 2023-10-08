Home>SPORTS>RUGBY
  • RUGBY

Japan Falls to Argentina in Do-Or-Die Match for Quarterfinal Place at Rugby World Cup

AP
Japan’s Kazuki Himeno reacts at the end of the Rugby World Cup Pool D match between Japan and Argentina , at the Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes, France, on Sunday.

The Japan News

21:48 JST, October 8, 2023

Japan was eliminated from the Rugby World Cup after losing to Argentina 27-39 in a do-or-die final Pool D match on Sunday in Nantes, France.

The loss left the Brave Blossoms in third place in the group, keeping them from advancing to the knockout stage for the second consecutive tournament.

Reuters
Japan’s Jone Naikabula scores their third try during the Rugby World Cup Pool D match between Japan and Argentina, at the Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes, France, on Sunday.
Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"SPORTS" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING